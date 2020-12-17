Menu
James F. Schell
1954 - 2020
BORN
1954
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel
2021 North University Street
Peoria, IL

James F. Schell

Jan. 20, 1954 - Dec. 11, 2020

DECATUR - James F. Schell, 66, of Decatur, passed away Friday, December 11, 2020 in Peoria.

Jim retired from United Parcel Services and is survived by his sister, Sandy Leeds of Decatur; three nieces; and his beloved Great Dane, Ethan.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Merril.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dave Eller for everything you did for Jim.

Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel in Peoria is in charge of arrangements.


Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Dec. 17, 2020.
Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel
I played in a sandbox with Jimmy when we were kids. We lived a block apart. He was a good dude.
Michael Rohde
December 11, 2021
So many memories of Jim tormenting you and watching out for you just like a big brother should. I know he will be missed.
Linda Kinney Valcourt
December 17, 2020
Sas-I will always remember the good time I had growing up with Jim and your family
Denny Tangney
December 17, 2020
Sassy, our deepest regards at this time for you. Lots of fond memories of you guys and Jim in high school.
Steve Holden
December 17, 2020
I played in your sandbox with you. Sorry you left us so young.
Michael Rohde, Harrison Ave
December 17, 2020
