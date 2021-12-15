Menu
James Dale Stivers
1949 - 2021
BORN
1949
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Seitz Funeral Home - Moweaqua
118 E Main St.
Moweaqua, IL

James Dale Stivers

June 28, 1949 - Dec. 12, 2021

FINDLAY - James Dale Stivers, 72, of Findlay, died December 12, 2021.

James was born on June 28, 1949, in Shelbyville, IL, the son of Dale and Lottie (Auvil) Stivers. He married Sonja (Marquiss) Stivers on October 1, 1967, in Shelbyville, IL. She preceded him in death in 2011.

James was a retired tire builder at Firestone. He was formerly affiliated with Shelbyville First Church of the Nazarene and a member of the American Legion, Post 409 of Findlay. James was an avid gun collector, and loved shooting at the Windsor Gun Club.

Private graveside services will be held in Traughber Cemetery, Moweaqua, at a later date. Memorials may be made to OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home, Peoria, IL, or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Surviving are his sons: Clayton (Mindy) Stivers of Germantown Hills, IL, and Jason (Tammy) Stivers of Gallatin, TN; grandchildren: Cole, Ella, and Mia; brother, Steven (Dianna) Stivers of Clinton, IL; sister-in-law, Linda Stivers of MI; sister-in-law, Gwenda Boys of IL; and brother-in-law, Robert Marquiss of IL.

Preceding him in death are his wife Sonja; brother Terry; sister-in-law, Brenda McHenry and his parents.

Seitz Funeral Home, Moweaqua, has been entrusted with the care and service arrangements. Condolences for the family may be left at www.seitzfh.com.


Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Dec. 15, 2021.
