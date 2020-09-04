James T. Jones

DECATUR - James T. Jones, 49, of Decatur, passed away peacefully, Tuesday, August 25, 2020.

Visitation services to celebrate the life of James Jones will be from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home. Entombment will be at a later date.