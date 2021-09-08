Menu
James Merle "Jim" Taylor
1936 - 2021
BORN
1936
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes - Decatur
2827 N. Oakland Ave.
Decatur, IL

James Merle "Jim" Taylor

Oct. 6, 1936 - Sep. 5, 2021

DECATUR - James Merle "Jim" Taylor, 84, of Decatur, joined his Lord and Savior on Sunday, September 5, 2021, surrounded by his wife and family.

Graveside services will be Thursday, September 9, 2021 at Illini Cemetery, Warrensburg. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Jim's honor may be made to Central Christian Church, Decatur.

Jim was born October 6, 1936, in Mt. Zion, the son of Clayton and Edna Taylor. A graduate of Warrensburg-Latham High School, he married Nancy Elaine Warnick October 8, 1955.

He proudly served our country in the U.S. Air Force. The bulk of Jim's career was spent at Decatur's Firestone plant. His favorite hobby was woodcarving, as evidenced in the details and beauty of his carvings.

He is survived by his wife, Nancy; his son, Doug (Annette); grandchildren: Jennifer and Dustin Taylor; great-grandchildren: Aiden and Liam McGuire. Jim's parents, siblings and his son, Jeff, preceded him in death.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.



Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Sep. 8, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
9
Graveside service
Illini Cemetery
Warrensburg, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes - Decatur
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sorry to hear about you Dads passing Doug and Annette. No words can really help during these times. God Bless.
Danny and Joyce Hadley
September 8, 2021
