James "Jim" Warnick
1926 - 2021
BORN
1926
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home - Macon
971 Prescott Court
Macon, IL

James "Jim" Warnick

Sept. 13, 1926 - June 15, 2021

ELWIN - James "Jim" Warnick, 94, of Elwin, IL went to be with his Lord and Savior, on June 15, 2021.

A service to celebrate Jim's life will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, June 18, 2021, in the Elwin United Methodist Church. The family will receive friends for visitation Thursday evening from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the church. Burial will be in Mt. Gilead Cemetery. Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Mt. Zion is assisting the family with services. Memorials may be made to the Elwin United Methodist Church. Messages of condolence may be shared with the family at dawson-wikoff.com.

Jim was born September 13, 1926 in Macon County, IL, the son of Ralph and Ethel (Sadler) Warnick. He began his sixty-two year work career for Thompson Lumber Company and retired as the Manager of Hundman Lumber Company. Jim married Laura Pearl Portwood on May 17, 1958. She preceded him in death on June 17, 2015. Jim was a member of Elwin United Methodist Church and had formerly managed many area softball teams. He continued being active volunteering at St. Mary's Hospital, Good Sarmatian Inn, and many church funeral dinners.

Surviving is his daughter, Julie McClarey-Smith (Ted) of Mt. Zion; grandson, Ryan McClarey; granddaughters: Brittany Buetow and Jennifer McClarey; great-grandson, Matthew Buetow.

Jim was preceded in death by his wife; parents; daughter, Kathy and seven brothers and sisters.

Jim was a gentle, kind hearted, strong, great man who will be missed beyond measure.


Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Jun. 16, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
17
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Elwin United Methodist Church
IL
Jun
18
Celebration of Life
10:00a.m.
Elwin United Methodist Church
IL
Funeral services provided by:
Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home - Macon
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry for your loss. He was a great man. Our prayers are with you and your families.
Dave Burge
Other
June 18, 2021
We loved & enjoyed the time together with Jim & Laura so much. God blessed us with their friendship.Harry spoke recently with Jim.Angels rejoicing.Our love to all the family & friends.
Harry and Shirley Wells
Friend
June 17, 2021
From all of us
June 17, 2021
So sorry for your loss. He was A great man. I lost Dale last month.
Jan Riggins
Friend
June 16, 2021
