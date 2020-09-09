James "Jim" Weddle

Nov. 30, 1938 - Sept. 30, 2020

DECATUR - James "Jim" L. Weddle, 81, of Decatur passed away September 3, 2020 at his home.

Graveside service will be 10:00 a.m., Friday, September 11, 2020 at Macon County Memorial Park, Harristown, Illinois. Memorials in Jim's honor may be made to the Alzheimer's Association. Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes, Decatur, is assisting the family.

Jim was born November, 30, 1938 in Mattoon, Illinois, the son of James Edward and Marjorie Louise (Sterling) Weddle. He served our country in the US Navy. He married Valerian Louise Banning on July 24, 1957. Jim worked as a pipefitter and was a member of Local #65 for over fifty years. He loved spending time with his wife, fishing, traveling, and working out in the yard.

He is survived by his wife Valerian, children Valerie L. Doran (Mark) of Decatur, Dawn L. Leiner (Steve) of Mt. Zion, Cinda L. Greene (Rick Johnson) of Decatur, and James Eric Weddle of Mt. Zion, seven grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Raymond and Ronald.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.