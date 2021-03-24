Menu
James Ellis "Jim" Wisley
FUNERAL HOME
Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home
2091 North Oakland Avenue
Decatur, IL

James "Jim" Ellis Wisley

August 31, 1947 - March 22, 2021

DECATUR - James "Jim" Ellis Wisley, 73, of Decatur passed away March 22, 2021 at Decatur Memorial Hospital.

Jim was born August 31, 1947 in Decatur, Illinois, the son of Owen and Carolyn Wisley.

Surviving is his wife, Cheryl; son, Aron (Christina Chalmers) Wisley brother, Thomas (Patti) Wisley; grandchildren, Mason Wisley, Baylie (Che) McReynolds, Kade Wisley, Justin Chalmers and Coltin Chalmers as well as many extended family and friends.

Jim was a loving husband, father, brother and grandfather. He was a collector at heart and especially enjoyed collecting gas and oil memorabilia. He retired from Staley's after 38 years of service. He was also a proud Vietnam veteran and loved his country almost as much as his family.

A visitation for Jim will be held from 5:00-7:00 p.m., Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home. A funeral service will take place on Thursday, March 25, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. funeral home with burial to follow at Graceland cemetery. The family requests casual attire. All COVID protocols will be followed.

Arrangements by Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 2091 N. Oakland Avenue, Decatur, IL 62526. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.



Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Mar. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
24
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home
2091 N, Decatur, IL
Mar
25
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home
2091 N, Decatur, IL
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Jim was one of the first guys I met and traded with in the gas and oil world. Any swap meet or gas show look around and you'd fine Jim and Cheryl. He always had a good story or wanted to hear one. Will be missed but I bet he is already hanging signs and planting a gas pump up above. Till we meet again one day my friend, will have you in our memories. Greg Harris
Greg Harris
March 25, 2021
