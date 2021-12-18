Janet Nadine Hite

Aug. 10, 1940 - Dec. 15, 2021

DALTON CITY - Janet Nadine Hite 81, of Dalton City, IL, passed away at 3:40 p.m., Wednesday, December 15, 2021, in St. Mary's Hospital, Decatur, IL.

A service to celebrate Janet's life will be held at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, December 21, 2021, at Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Mt. Zion, IL. Burial will be in Point Pleasant Cemetery, Long Creek. The family will receive friends for visitation Monday evening from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Destiny Fellowship Church or American Heart Association. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at dawson-wikoff.com.

Janet was born August 10, 1940, in Hammond, IL, the daughter of David and Marjorie (Clemmons) Yakey. She married Howard F. Hite on November 2, 1958. He preceded her in death on August 10, 2013. She was a member of Maranatha Assembly of God and often attended Destiny Fellowship of Moweaqua, IL.

Surviving are her children: David Hite (Julie) of Mt. Zion, Douglas Hite (Linda) of Dalton City, Lorie Kay Hite-Hengesh (David Scott) of Plainfield, IL; grandchildren: Ashley Tolly (Landon), of Paxton, IL, Tarah Knerr (John) of Paxton, IL, Coleton Hite (Bailey) of Cape Girardeau, MO, Jacob Hite of Mahomet, IL, Tyce Rittenhouse of Escanaba, MI, Autumn Taylor (Mark) of Tuscola, IL, and Alex Lingafelter of Champaign; great-children: Morgan Hilbert, Warren Tolly, Blake Tolly, John Knerr, Jaycee Knerr, Maci Hite, Kinley Hite, Zander Hite, Savannah Taylor, Erin Taylor, Dravin Taylor, Mazie Lingafelter, and Sorron Lingafelter; sisters: Carolyn Perez (Gilbert) of Roscoe, IL, and Sharon Dunbar (Nick) of Sycamore, IL; sisters-in-law: Barbara Yakey and Roberta Hite; brother-in-law: Jess Hite.

Janet was preceded in death by her husband, parents, and her brother: David "Sonny" Yakey.