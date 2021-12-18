Menu
Janet Nadine Hite
1940 - 2021
BORN
1940
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home - Mt. Zion
105 West Main Street
Mount Zion, IL

Janet Nadine Hite

Aug. 10, 1940 - Dec. 15, 2021

DALTON CITY - Janet Nadine Hite 81, of Dalton City, IL, passed away at 3:40 p.m., Wednesday, December 15, 2021, in St. Mary's Hospital, Decatur, IL.

A service to celebrate Janet's life will be held at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, December 21, 2021, at Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Mt. Zion, IL. Burial will be in Point Pleasant Cemetery, Long Creek. The family will receive friends for visitation Monday evening from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Destiny Fellowship Church or American Heart Association. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at dawson-wikoff.com.

Janet was born August 10, 1940, in Hammond, IL, the daughter of David and Marjorie (Clemmons) Yakey. She married Howard F. Hite on November 2, 1958. He preceded her in death on August 10, 2013. She was a member of Maranatha Assembly of God and often attended Destiny Fellowship of Moweaqua, IL.

Surviving are her children: David Hite (Julie) of Mt. Zion, Douglas Hite (Linda) of Dalton City, Lorie Kay Hite-Hengesh (David Scott) of Plainfield, IL; grandchildren: Ashley Tolly (Landon), of Paxton, IL, Tarah Knerr (John) of Paxton, IL, Coleton Hite (Bailey) of Cape Girardeau, MO, Jacob Hite of Mahomet, IL, Tyce Rittenhouse of Escanaba, MI, Autumn Taylor (Mark) of Tuscola, IL, and Alex Lingafelter of Champaign; great-children: Morgan Hilbert, Warren Tolly, Blake Tolly, John Knerr, Jaycee Knerr, Maci Hite, Kinley Hite, Zander Hite, Savannah Taylor, Erin Taylor, Dravin Taylor, Mazie Lingafelter, and Sorron Lingafelter; sisters: Carolyn Perez (Gilbert) of Roscoe, IL, and Sharon Dunbar (Nick) of Sycamore, IL; sisters-in-law: Barbara Yakey and Roberta Hite; brother-in-law: Jess Hite.

Janet was preceded in death by her husband, parents, and her brother: David "Sonny" Yakey.


Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Dec. 18, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
20
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home - Mt. Zion
105 West Main Street, Mount Zion, IL
Dec
21
Service
10:00a.m.
Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home - Mt. Zion
105 West Main Street, Mount Zion, IL
Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home - Mt. Zion
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
May your memories of the wonderful times you shared with your loved one comfort you and your family, today and always.
American Heart Association
December 20, 2021
Ed and Tammy Potter and Family
December 20, 2021
Janet will forever be remembered as the servant. She served God. She served her husband and family. She served her friends. She was always doing God's work. She made you wanna be a better person just by her example. God was first at all times and then family . She was an amazing "mom" to me. I loved her dearly and will miss her face. And Janet, I will forever eat icecream with my fork.
Malora
Friend
December 18, 2021
