Janet L. Tankersley

March 4, 1932 - Oct. 5, 2020

ASSUMPTION - Janet L. Tankersley, 88, died October 5, 2020 in Moweaqua Rehabilitation & Health Care Center.

Funeral services will be 3:00 p.m. Saturday, October 10, 2020 in Fame Evangelical Church, Moweaqua. Visitation will be from 1:00–3:00 p.m., prior to service time. Burial will be in Oddfellows Cemetery, Moweaqua. Memorials may be made to One Mission Society.

Janet was born March 4, 1932 in Moweaqua, IL, the daughter of Kenneth and Sylvia (Markham) Jacobs. She married Verne Tankersley September 25, 1949 in Moweaqua. He preceded her in death January 15, 2019.

Janet was a member of Fame Evangelical Church.

Surviving are her sons: Paul (Paula) Tankersley of Oden, AR and David (Michelle) Tankersley of Moweaqua, IL; daughter, Aliese (David) Hill of Archbold, OH; grandchildren: Jacob (Heidi) Tankersley, Jenae Tankersley, Caleb (Susanna) Tankersley, Heather (Ben) Konoplisky, Alisha Tankersley, Jennifer (Ryan) Throne and Zachary (Amanda) Hill; ten great-grandchildren; and sister, Patty (Al) Vozza of Nixa, MO.

Preceding her in death are her husband, parents, and brother, Charles Jacobs.

Seitz Funeral Home, Moweaqua has been entrusted with the care and service arrangements. Condolences for the family may be left at www.seitzfh.com.