Janet L. Shobe

Nov. 13, 1944 - June 17, 2021

CHAMPAIGN - Janet L. Shobe, 76, of Champaign passed away on June 17, 2021 at OSF, St Francis Medical Center in Peoria.

Funeral service will be 12:00 PM Saturday, June 26, 2021 at Oakley Brick Church, Oakley Illinois. Visitation will be 10:00 – 12:00 Saturday at the church. Memorials can be made in Janet's honor to Oakley Brick Church. Burial will be held at a later date.

Janet was born November, 13, 1944 in Decatur, the daughter of James and Dorothy (Polk) Fulk. Janet worked in the Champaign Unit 4 schools feeding children daily, retiring as a food service director after 20 years of service. In her free time, Janet enjoyed knitting, fishing, and owned her own catering and cake decorating business. She often loved to bake decorative cakes for her husband and grandchildren.

Janet is survived by her husband of almost 60 years, Richard; children: Lorraine and husband Christopher David Malcolm and William and wife Tina Marie Shobe; siblings: Carolyn Maple, Kenneth and wife Jennifer Fulk, and Sally Crabill (Shobe). She is also survived by 24 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren.

Janet is preceded in death by her parents, four siblings, and two brothers-in-law.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.