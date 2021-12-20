Menu
Jay Denton Ambrosini

Jay Denton Ambrosini

Sept. 12, 1945 - Dec. 12, 2021

GRAWN, Michigan - Jay Denton Ambrosini, age 76, died on December 12, 2021, at his home on Duck Lake in Grawn, MI, after living many years in the Decatur area.

Jay was born on September 12, 1945. He was preceded in death by his father, Benjamin and his mother, Marguerite; and his significant other, Dianne Ford.

Jay's career as a Radiologist span over three decades including over 20 years with the Radiological Associates of Decatur located at St. Mary's Hospital. He fully retired in 2002 after being diagnosed with Parkinson's. Jay and Dianne, the love of his life, spent the next 15 plus years traveling the country in their motor coach and spending winters in Palm Springs, CA. Jay had a passion for music and enjoyed the summer concerts at Interlochen, MI, for over 30 years.

A private pilot at a young age, Jay loved to fly making many cross-country trips. In the Traverse City, MI, area he was know as the "Float Plane Guy" and was known to ferry his friends from lake to lake. Jay was a strong supporter of The Michael J. Fox Foundation and met with the actor to discuss the Foundation's research and therapeutic developments.

Dianne's family and friends will celebrate Jay's life at future date. Anyone interested in making a donation to The Michael J. Fox Foundation are advised to go to michaeljfox.orgonate. www.reynolds-jonkhoff.com.



