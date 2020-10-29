Jean Frances Lourash

Nov. 24, 1927 - Oct. 26, 2020

DECATUR - Jean Frances Lourash, 92 of Decatur, IL passed away at 12:55 AM October 26, 2020 at Liberty Village/Manor Court Nursing Home, Clinton, IL.

Jean was born November 24, 1927 in Decatur, IL the daughter of Harry Fletcher and Frances Joan (Rebert) Hedenberg. She married Carroll Dean Lourash in 1946 at St. James church where her parents had been married. Jean and Carroll had 49 happy years together before his death in 1995.

Survivors include her son: Paul (Judy), Decatur, IL; daughter: Karen (Howard) McClaskey, E. Peoria, IL; daughter: Lynette (Curt) McCall, Decatur, IL; son: Michael (Janna) Lourash, Crawfordsville, IN; along with 11 grandchildren: Keri Tapscott, Heather Wright, Laura Graf, Nathan Tapscott, Holly Tapscott, Allison Lourash, Todd Claytor, Alexander Lourash, Mellisa Bricker, Terra Virgilio, Justin Lourash and 13 great grandchildren.

She was preceded by death by her parents, her husband and her four siblings: Joe Hedenberg, Frank Hedenberg, Mary Anne Silvia and Delores Hilton.

Jean had worked for 12 years at Kennedy Market and 14 years for Super X Drugs. She was a past member of Kiwaniannes, ABWA and the Golden Girls . She made many friends both in and out of work. She stayed in touch with many of her 1946 fellow graduates of Mt Zion High School.

Jean loved her family and they returned that love wholeheartedly. She felt blessed to be surrounded by great people her whole life. She will be missed by all.

Private graveside services for Jean will be held at Point Pleasant Cemetery, Long Creek, IL, a short distance from the family farm where she grew up.

The family has entrusted Moran & Goebel Funeral Home, Decatur, IL with burial arrangements. Please view her obituary and share memories and condolences at www.moranandgoebel.com,