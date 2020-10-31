Jean Kathryn Shaw

Sept. 24, 1936 - Oct. 27, 2020

DECATUR - Jean Kathryn Shaw, 84, of Decatur, passed away Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at Decatur Memorial Hospital.

Jean was born September 24, 1936, to John Knox and Vera Eva (Kimble) Lorton. She married Larry L. Burrow in 1955. They divorced in 1970. She later married Leslie L. Shaw, Jr. on April 26, 1981 in Decatur. He passed away August 17, 2012. Jean loved to read mysteries and watch some of her favorite television shows which included, Good Morning America, the Hallmark Channel and HGTV. She enjoyed going places and seeing new things, but most of all, she loved spending time with her loving family.

She is survived by her eight children: Norman (Debbie) Burrow, Kathy (Randy) Junge, Steve Burrow, Rick (Sue) Burrow, Lenda Munson, Susan Stukins, Lori (Steve) Jostes and Cindy Scott; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; and two brothers: Rick (Char) Lorton and Bob Gullion.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her first husband Larry and her second husband, Leslie.

Funeral services to celebrate the life of Jean Shaw will be private family only due to the COVID pandemic. The family has chosen to protect and respect everyone during this time. Her funeral will be live streamed and accessible through the website at a later date. Memorials may be directed to the Arthritis Foundation P.O. Box 96280 Washington, DC 20077 or the donor's choice.

The family of Jean Shaw is being served by Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home, 2091 N. Oakland Ave., Decatur, IL. Please view the online obituary, send condolences, and share memories at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.