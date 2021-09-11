Jean Pourchot

Feb. 11, 1922 - Sep. 8, 2021

ATWOOD - Clara "Jean" Pourchot, 99, of Atwood, IL, passed away September 8, 2021 in Decatur, IL.

Private graveside services will be held on Septeber 13, 2021 at Mackville Cemetery, Atwood, officiated by Danny Powell. Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, Atwood, IL, is assisting with arrangements.

Jean was born February 11, 1922 in Joilet, IL, daughter of Don and Audrey (Norton) Vander Boegh. She married John E. Pourchot August 31, 1941 in St. Louis. He preceded her in death on February 2, 1977.

She is survived by her sons: John of Mattoon, IL, and George of Decatur, IL; and daughter Kathy Casteel and husband Keith of Decatur, IL; Grandchildren: Bret and Heather, Nicholas, Ryan (Rana), Seth, and Clayton (Maureen); Great- Grandchildren: Brittney and Brei, Heidi, Hassan and Aden; and sister-in-law Betty Vander Boegh as well as many nephews and nieces.

Jean was preceded in death by brothers: Robert and Don Vander Boegh; and sister Katherine Spencer.

She was involved with many of her children's and grandchildren's school and sports activities. She worked in retail in Atwood. She loved her home, hosting Christmas Eve dinners for the family, enjoyed her dogs and grand dogs and traveling whenever she had the opportunity.

Memorial contributions may be made to Veterans Associations, animal shelters, or a charity of donor's choice.