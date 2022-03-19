Menu
Jeanette Coffman
FUNERAL HOME
Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes - Decatur
2827 N. Oakland Ave.
Decatur, IL

Jeanette Coffman

July 17, 1936 - March 17, 2022

DECATUR - Jeanette Coffman, 85, of Decatur, IL, passed away Thursday, March 17, 2022, at Decatur Memorial Hospital, Decatur, IL.

Graveside service will be 11:00 AM Monday, March 21, 2022, at South Macon Township Cemetery. Memorials in Jeanette's honor may be made to West Decatur Church of God and Race for the Cure.

Jeanette was born July 17, 1936, in Moweaqua, IL, the daughter of Vern W. and Coleen (Majors) Coffman. After graduating from Blue Mound High School, she attended Brown Business College. Jeanette retired from the Department of Human Services where she worked as a caseworker for the State of Illinois. She volunteered for many different organizations around Decatur. She helped with Meals on Wheels, Dove RSVP, Delphi Organization, West Decatur Church of God, and was always willing to help others in need. She was an avid reader, and loved to spend time with friends and family. She was a member of the ABWA and West Decatur Church of God.

She is survived by her sister, Sue (Dale) Maddox of Decatur, IL, and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her sisters: Doris Lavonne (Jack) Kraft, and Kay (John) Corman.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.


Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Mar. 19, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
21
Service
11:00a.m.
South Macon Township Cemetery
601 N Moser St, Macon, IL
Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes - Decatur
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Asleep in the arms of Jesus, FOREVER in our hearts. We are so blessed to have known Jeanette and will miss her at our class reunions. May peace enter your souls to mend your broken hearts Amen.
Aaron &Karen Nelson
March 18, 2022
