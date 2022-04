Jeffrey L. Cole

Jan. 23, 1962 - Dec. 23, 2021

GAYS - Jeffrey L. Cole, 59, of Gays, passed away at 12:30 p.m. Thursday December 23, 2021, in his residence.

Celebration of Life services will be at 4:00 p.m. Friday December 31, 2021, in the Reed Funeral Home, Sullivan, with Pastor Mike Fender officiating. There will not be a visitation. Memorials are suggested to a charity of the donor's choice.