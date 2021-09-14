Jeffrey L. Durflinger

April 28, 1969 - Sept. 12, 2021

MOUNT AUBURN - Jeffrey L. Durflinger, 52, of Mt. Auburn, passed away September 12, 2021 at Decatur Memorial Hospital.

Funeral service will be 10:00 a.m., Thursday, September 16, 2021 at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur. Visitation will be 5:00 - 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, September 15 at the funeral home. Burial will be in Harristown Cemetery. Memorials in Jeff's honor may be made to Remnant Church.

Jeff was born April 28, 1969 in Decatur, the son of Jerry and Sandy (Erwin) Durflinger. He married Dorothy Doyle on September 15, 1989. Jeff was the owner of Advanced Diesel, Inc. and Durflinger Trucking. He enjoyed tractor pulling and fishing. He could be found at car shows with his 1955 Ford F100 which he enjoyed showing. But, Jeff most enjoyed spending time with his family.

He is survived by his mother, Sandy Durflinger of Mt. Auburn; wife of 32 years, Dorothy; son, Kyle Durflinger (Courtney Sagle) of Niantic; sister, Jeri (Mike) Leeper of Mt. Auburn; brother, Jon (Jennifer) Durflinger of Harristown; nieces and nephews: Crista Cox (Steve Briggs) of Harristown, Sean (Hanna) Hood of Herrick, Courtney Cox of Texas, Austin Durflinger of Washington, and Kirsten Durflinger (Josh Highley) of Dawson; sisters-in-law: Tracy (Jeff) Hood and Suzi Cox.

Jeff was preceded in death by his father, Jerry Durflinger.

