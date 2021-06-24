Jeffrey M. Orr

Augusst 10, 1963 - June 22, 2021

DECATUR - Jeffrey M. Orr, 57, of Decatur, IL passed away on June 22, 2021 at Decatur Memorial Hospital in Decatur, IL.

Jeff was born on August 10, 1963 in Norfolk, VA, the son of Joseph Orr and Claire Francis Bessau Reid.

Jeff is survived by his fiance Debbie Woodburn of Decatur, IL; daughters: Brandi Arellano of Chicago, IL; April Woodburn of Bloomington, IL; Grandchildren: Elaine "Lainey" Orr; Willow Arellano; Lilly Arellano; Ella Powers; Mila Powers; brothers: Paul Reid of Clinton, IL; Carl Reid of Bloomington, IL; sisters: Lorraine Legrange of Louisiana; Bonnie Hord of Indiana; several nieces and nephews. Jeff was preceded in death by his three sons: Joshua, Jesse and Jeffrey; parents Joseph Orr and Claire Reid; step-father: Dudley Reid; and two brothers: Russell Orr and Kenneth Orr.

Jeff was a huge history buff. He also enjoyed skydiving and boating. He had a great love of animals. He was an avid Vikings fan.

Visitation for Jeff will be held from 5:00-7:00 PM on Friday (June 25, 2021) at Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home in Decatur, IL. Cremation rites will be accorded and a private service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to the Decatur/Macon County Animal Shelter Foundation.

