Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Decatur Herald & Review
Decatur Herald & Review Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Jerrie Greer
1950 - 2022
BORN
1950
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Edwards Funeral Home
221 East Main Street
Arcola, IL

Jerrie Greer

May 17,1950 - March 16, 2022

CHARLESTON - Jerrie Greer, 71, of Charleston, IL, formerly of Decatur, IL, passed away at 12:15 PM on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, at Sarah Bush Lincoln Healthcare Center.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, March 21, 2022, at the Edwards Funeral Home, 221 East Main St., Arcola, IL. Pastor Leon Young will officiate. Burial will be in the Cartwright Cemetery in rural Tuscola, IL. Visitation will be held two hours prior to the funeral from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM at the funeral home.

Jerrie was born May 17,1950, in Tuscola, IL. She was a daughter of George Allen and Marjorie Ann (Burtner) Kearns. She married William Greer, on May 31, 2000, in Decatur, IL.

She is survived by her husband, William of Charleston, IL; three children: Marty Grimsley (Dan) of Canton, OH, Amanda Quinn (Mark) of Green, OH, and Brooks Whitlow (Brittany) Lovington, IL; two stepsons: Michael Greer (Ashley) of Mt. Zion, IL, and Timothy Greer (Krystal) of Decatur, IL; 20 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; five brothers; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Jerrie retired from Decatur Public Transit in 2008, with 14-years of service.

She collected teddy bears and cookbooks. Jerrie enjoyed cooking and baking and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Jerrie's family.


Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Mar. 19, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
21
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Edwards Funeral Home
221 East Main Street, Arcola, IL
Mar
21
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Edwards Funeral Home
221 East Main Street, Arcola, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Edwards Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Edwards Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.