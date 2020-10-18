Jerry Dale Koons

July 20, 1955 - Oct. 16, 2020

PANA - Jerry Dale Koons, 65 of Pana, passed away Friday, October 16, 2020 at his home. He was born July 20, 1955 in Shelbyville, IL to the late Lloyd Wesley and Irma Jane (Horsman) Koons. He married Janet Medler on December 30, 2007 and she survives.

Jerry Graduated from Lakeland College with an associate degree in Agricultural Mechanics and worked for Essex and National Green House. He was a member of the Pana Christian Church, Pana Eagle's Club #4109, Pana Elks Lodge #1261, Pana Moose Lodge #1015, and Pana Country Club. He also ran many fundraisers and benefits in Pana and the surrounding communities. Jerry enjoyed horseshoes, bean bags, golfing, bowling, and mushroom hunting. It was often said that he never knew a stranger.

Along with his wife, Jerry is survived by his children: Lloyd Tyler (Kristen) Koons, Pana, IL and Kari Kelso, Assumption, IL; grandchildren: Reid, Harper, and Blain Koons and Peyton, Riley, and Seeley Kelso; and brothers: William "Bill" (Sue) Koons, Pana, IL; Dave "Doc" (Karen) Koons; Brad (Wanda) Koons; and Jim (Carol) Koons all of Tower Hill, IL. He was also preceded by a granddaughter, Raegan Koons in infancy.

Funeral Services for Jerry will be held Saturday, October 24, 2020 in Pana Christian Church at 10:00 a.m. with Pastor Dave Altman officiating and Eagles rites at 9:45 a.m. conducted by the Pana Eagles Club. Burial will be in Linwood Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday, October 23, 2020 from 5:00-8:00 p.m. at the church.

Memorials in Jerry's honor may be made to Pana Eagle's Club #4109 or the family and will be accepted by McCracken-Dean Funeral Home who is assisting the family. www.mdfh.com