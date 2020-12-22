Jerry Hinton

Jan. 5, 1945 - Dec. 19, 2020

TAYLORVILLE - Jerry Hinton, 75 of Taylorville passed away on Saturday, December 19, 2020 at 11:45 p.m. at Prairie Rose Health Care Center in Pana, IL. He was born on January 5, 1945 in Oconee, IL the son of Forrest and Florence (Cothern) Hinton. He married Ruth Babbs on April 5, 1964. He retired from Caterpillar in Decatur. Jerry was a member and Past Master several times of Mound Lodge #122 AF & AM, Former Social Member of the VFW Post #4495, American Legion Post #73, the Taylorville Eagles and the Taylorville Moose Lodge.

He is survived by his wife: Ruth Hinton of Taylorville, IL; daughters: Cori (Steve) Tracey, Marianne (Darrin) McCall; sons: Mike (Valerie) Davis; grandchildren: Jason Lashbrook, Trevor Hinton, Tim Hinton; sisters: Joan Nudo of Springfield, IL; Judy Stewart of Ft. Myers, FL; Sharon Carter of Branson, MO; several nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother: Robert Hinton.

Graveside service will be held on Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Oak Hill Cemetery in Taylorville, IL with Dennis Hudson officiating. Masonic Rites will be performed by Mound Lodge #122 AF & AM Taylorville.

Memorials may be made to Shriners Hospital for Children, 4400 Clayton Ave., St. Louis, MO 63110.

Sutton Memorial Home in Taylorville is assisting the family with arrangements.