Jerry Stuart Mahoney
1936 - 2021
BORN
1936
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Calvert Funeral Homes - Argenta Chapel
685 North Main Street
Argenta, IL

Jerry Stuart Mahoney

Apr. 21, 1963 - June 3, 2021

ARGENTA -Jerry Stuart Mahoney, 85, of Argenta, IL, passed away at 2:55 AM June 3, 2021 at his family home in Argenta, IL.

A small private service is planned for a later date. The family entrusted Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton, IL with cremation rites.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Jerry Mahoney Memorial Fund c/o Judy Mahoney.

Jerry was born April 21, 1936 in Argenta, IL the son of Howard L. and Lydia A. (Dallman) Mahoney. He married Judy Ferrill in on September 28, 1963.

Survivors include: his wife; daughter-in-law, Michele Mahoney; grandsons: Chase (Whitney) Stephenson, Caleb (fiancee, Meghan Mathews) Mahoney, Dalton Mahoney; Granddaughter, Kaitlyn Mahoney. great grandchildren, Wesley and Layla Stephenson.

He was preceded in death by: his parents; and sons: Jeffrey and Timothy Mahoney.

Jerry proudly served in the U.S. Army Infantry with a specialty in heavy weapons.

Jerry worked for Revere Copper & Brass/Corning Ware in Clinton, IL for 36 years before retiring. He was also a Golden Eagle with Clinton Eagles Lodge #593.

Online condolences may be made at www.calvertmemorial.com



Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Jun. 6, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Calvert Funeral Homes - Argenta Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry for your loss - God be with you
Bonnie Gabriel
Other
June 20, 2021
Judy, I am so sorry for yours & your families loss. I remember Jerry & you with great fondness. You will get through this, believe me I know. It's not easy but remember the good times. My Love & Prayers to you & family. Mike
Michael King
June 14, 2021
Sorry to hear about Jerry. I knew Jerry from Revere. Also, Jerry Thompson was my cousin. My cousin told me about the two of them doing some things together. A couple of guys who enjoyed life and knew how to have a good time. Praying for you all.
Phil Brown & Connie Brown
Work
June 8, 2021
So sorry for your loss. Prayers for the family. I´ve heard a lot of great things about Jerry.
Karen Dotson
June 7, 2021
I Remember Jerry from going to the Camfield's racing he was such a sweet man sorry for your loss fly high Jerry RIP
Annette M Allen
Friend
June 6, 2021
