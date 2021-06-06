Jerry Stuart Mahoney

Apr. 21, 1963 - June 3, 2021

ARGENTA -Jerry Stuart Mahoney, 85, of Argenta, IL, passed away at 2:55 AM June 3, 2021 at his family home in Argenta, IL.

A small private service is planned for a later date. The family entrusted Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton, IL with cremation rites.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Jerry Mahoney Memorial Fund c/o Judy Mahoney.

Jerry was born April 21, 1936 in Argenta, IL the son of Howard L. and Lydia A. (Dallman) Mahoney. He married Judy Ferrill in on September 28, 1963.

Survivors include: his wife; daughter-in-law, Michele Mahoney; grandsons: Chase (Whitney) Stephenson, Caleb (fiancee, Meghan Mathews) Mahoney, Dalton Mahoney; Granddaughter, Kaitlyn Mahoney. great grandchildren, Wesley and Layla Stephenson.

He was preceded in death by: his parents; and sons: Jeffrey and Timothy Mahoney.

Jerry proudly served in the U.S. Army Infantry with a specialty in heavy weapons.

Jerry worked for Revere Copper & Brass/Corning Ware in Clinton, IL for 36 years before retiring. He was also a Golden Eagle with Clinton Eagles Lodge #593.

