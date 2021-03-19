Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Decatur Herald & Review
Decatur Herald & Review Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Jerry Allan Smith
1943 - 2021
BORN
1943
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home - Mt. Zion
105 West Main Street
Mount Zion, IL

Jerry Allan Smith

Oct. 22, 1943 - Mar. 16, 2021

MT. ZION - Jerry Allan Smith, 77, of Mt. Zion, passed away Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at St. Mary's Hospital in Decatur with his family by his side.

Jerry was born October 22, 1943 in Decatur, Illinois the son of Cecil and Lena (Shaw) Smith. He proudly served his country in the US Army (1963-1966) including service with the 1st Cavalry Division in Korea and the 5th Infantry Division Fort Carson, CO. Jerry worked at the Clinton Power Plant, Superior Welding, R.V. Evans, and Kopetz. He was an avid woodworker and enjoyed watching NASCAR, the Minnesota Vikings, and the Chicago Cubs. Jerry married Margaret Faye Crowe on April 1, 1967.

Jerry is survived by his wife, Faye of Mt. Zion; children: Corey (Treasa) Smith of Mt. Zion, Jeremy (Julie) Smith of Nolensville, TN, Christina White of Springfield, Amanda (Joe) Williams of Niantic, Lisa (Eric) Kretsinger of Cerro Gordo, and Rev. Fr. Marty Smith of Jerseyville, and sixteen grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents and sisters: Joan Ponsler and Janet Hayes.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 AM Monday, March 22, 2021 at Holy Family Catholic Church, 2400 S. Franklin St., Decatur, with his son, Rev. Fr. Marty Smith celebrant. Services will also be livestreamed on the Holy Family Facebook Page. The family will receive friends from 5-8:00 PM Sunday, March 21, 2021 at the Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home in Mt. Zion. Burial with military honors will be in Mt. Zion Township Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the wishes of the family in care of Margaret Faye Smith.

Arrangements by Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, 105 W. Main St. Mt. Zion, view the online obituary, send condolences, and share memories at www.dawson-wikoff.com.



Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Mar. 19, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
21
Calling hours
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home - Mt. Zion
105 West Main Street, Mount Zion, IL
Mar
22
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
Holy Family Catholic Church
2400 S. Franklin St., Decatur, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home - Mt. Zion
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
We share in your sadness and pray for your comfort. Our Deepest Sympathy
Dombroski Family
March 24, 2021
As Jerry now views Our Lord face to face, we are asking Him to bless our friends, the Jerry Smith family, in all your good works. We have shared friendship with many people over the years and treasure all who have gone before us. Love always, Jim & Sharon Gould
Jim and Sharon Gould, OLHS Church
March 21, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss. Please know I am keeping the family in my prayers. Love, Linda Hagenbruch
Linda Hagenbruch
March 19, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss. I know you will miss him so much. He was a special person. You will be remembered in all my prayers. May he rest in the peace of the Lord. And may God grant you and the family much peace knowing he is with the Lord.
Aunt Jane
March 19, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results