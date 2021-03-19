Jerry Allan Smith

Oct. 22, 1943 - Mar. 16, 2021

MT. ZION - Jerry Allan Smith, 77, of Mt. Zion, passed away Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at St. Mary's Hospital in Decatur with his family by his side.

Jerry was born October 22, 1943 in Decatur, Illinois the son of Cecil and Lena (Shaw) Smith. He proudly served his country in the US Army (1963-1966) including service with the 1st Cavalry Division in Korea and the 5th Infantry Division Fort Carson, CO. Jerry worked at the Clinton Power Plant, Superior Welding, R.V. Evans, and Kopetz. He was an avid woodworker and enjoyed watching NASCAR, the Minnesota Vikings, and the Chicago Cubs. Jerry married Margaret Faye Crowe on April 1, 1967.

Jerry is survived by his wife, Faye of Mt. Zion; children: Corey (Treasa) Smith of Mt. Zion, Jeremy (Julie) Smith of Nolensville, TN, Christina White of Springfield, Amanda (Joe) Williams of Niantic, Lisa (Eric) Kretsinger of Cerro Gordo, and Rev. Fr. Marty Smith of Jerseyville, and sixteen grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents and sisters: Joan Ponsler and Janet Hayes.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 AM Monday, March 22, 2021 at Holy Family Catholic Church, 2400 S. Franklin St., Decatur, with his son, Rev. Fr. Marty Smith celebrant. Services will also be livestreamed on the Holy Family Facebook Page. The family will receive friends from 5-8:00 PM Sunday, March 21, 2021 at the Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home in Mt. Zion. Burial with military honors will be in Mt. Zion Township Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the wishes of the family in care of Margaret Faye Smith.

Arrangements by Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, 105 W. Main St. Mt. Zion, view the online obituary, send condolences, and share memories at www.dawson-wikoff.com.