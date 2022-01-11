Menu
Joan Merrill

Joan Merrill

Dec. 1, 1951 - Jan. 7, 2022

DECATUR - Joan Merrill, 70, of Decatur, entered into eternal rest on Friday, January 7, 2022 in Decatur.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, January 12, 2002 in St. Patrick Catholic Church with Father Don Wolford as Celebrant. Visitation will be one hour before services in the church. Burial will follow at Mt. Gilead Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to Decatur/Macon County Animal Shelter.

Joan was born in Decatur on December 1, 1951, the daughter of Jack and Mary (Grace) Shoemaker. She worked as a teacher in the Decatur Public Schools for over 30 years. Joan was a member of Ss. James and Patrick Parish and Zeta Tau Alpha Sorority. She married Keith Merrill on June 11, 1990 in Shelbyville. She will be remembered as someone who fiercely loved and cared for her family.

Joan is survived by her husband Keith; daughter Elizabeth Merrill; siblings: Mark (Janet) Shoemaker, Mike Shoemaker, and Jill Shoemaker; niece Meghan Shoemaker; dog Stella; and a wide circle of friends. She was preceded in death by her parents.


Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Jan. 11, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
12
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
St. Patrick Catholic Church
407 E, Decatur, IL
Jan
12
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
St. Patrick Catholic Church
407 E, Decatur, IL
Jan
12
Burial
Mt. Gilead Cemetery
Decatur, IL
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Just learned from Kenny Offer today of Joan´s passing. So very sorry. She was a great lady I have fond memories of our times together at dog class. Our prayers are with you and your family.
Winona & Paul Buzan
Friend
January 13, 2022
You are in my thoughts and prayers at this sorrowful time. Joan and I were grade school and high school friends. I haven't seen Joan in but have thought about her and her family many times over the years.
El Difani Ivens
January 11, 2022
