Joan Nelson
1932 - 2021
BORN
1932
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home - North Chapel
4020 North Water St.
Decatur, IL

Joan Nelson

July 5, 1932 - March 25, 2021

DECATUR - Joan Nelson, 88, of Decatur, Illinois, went to be with the Lord on March 25th, 2021.

She leaves behind her son, Robert L. Nelson (Janey) of TX; daughters: Carol Milligan (John) of Decatur, and Gail Hanson (Robert) of KS; seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren that she loved very much; Barbara Bartz, a daughter by heart, of Wisconsin; and many lifelong family and friends.

She was born in Decatur in 1932 to James F. Ludwick and Cora Geneva (Lockhart) Ludwick and was a long-time resident of Decatur. She was a 1951 alum of Decatur High School.

She married Robert W. Nelson on September 13, 1951 at First United Methodist Church in Decatur, and they were blessed with nearly 68 years together.

They attended North Fork Church, and later were founding members of Woodland Chapel Presbyterian Church, later Lampstand Church.

She was a member of the Job's Daughters organization in her early years, and volunteered at the Mueller Museum, and donated many hours of service at Woodland Chapel Church.

She worked in various jobs over the years that include, General Electric, Decatur Office Systems, and the Long Creek Township Tax Assessor's office, as well as being a homemaker.

Joan was a loving, hardworking, and dedicated wife, mother, daughter, and friend.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert; her parents; sister, Marjorie; and brother, James.

Graveside services will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday April 17th, at Macon County Memorial Park in Harristown, IL. Memorial contributions may be made to Cancer Care Associates of Central Illinois. Dawson & Wikoff is assisting the family.

The family would like to thank the staff at Randall Residence of Decatur for their care and compassion to Joan and her family, and for their perseverance and dedication to the residents during the pandemic.

Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.dawson-wikoff.com.


Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Mar. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
17
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Macon County Memorial Park
Harristown, IL
Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home - North Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
1 Entry
I remember Joan from Woodland Chapel ....such a sweet lady and so helpful. My sympathy to family.
Louise Parsons
March 30, 2021
