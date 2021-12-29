Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Decatur Herald & Review
Decatur Herald & Review Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Joanne Loretta Austin
1933 - 2021
BORN
1933
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home - North Chapel
4020 North Water St.
Decatur, IL

Joanne Loretta Austin

Aug. 21, 1933 - Dec. 26, 2021

DECATUR - Joanne Loretta Austin, 88, of Decatur, IL, passed away on December 26, 2021, of congestive heart failure.

Joanne was born on August 21, 1933, to George and Olive Hebbeln in Davenport, IA. Joanne graduated from Stephen Decatur High School, Decatur, IL.

Joanne went on to have three children: Kathy Pfotenhauer, Mark Pfotenhauer and Gale Devantier. Joanne met her match in Charles J. Austin and married in Las Vegas, Nevada in 1983.

She retired from Cash Acme in 1986. However, what her family treasured most would be the elaborate handmade cards she would send to all. She had a sharp wit, wonderful sense of humor and loved fiercely.

Joanne was predeceased by her parents; brother, Ron Hebbeln; spouse, Charles; and daughter, Kathy Pfotenhauer.

She is survived by her children: Mark and Gale. Grandchildren: Erika Grimstead, Alexander (Alice) Pfotenhauer, Kirk Pfotenhauer, Gretchen Pfotenhauer, Shawnette Hill (Gene), Felicia (Peter) Tobias, Michael (Claudia) Hill, stepchildren Viki (Frank) Hubbard, Ronald (Lynn) Austin; many great-grandchildren; and her beloved dog Angel.

Services to celebrate Joanne's life will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, December 30, 2021, at the Dawson & Wikoff North Chapel. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the services at the funeral home. Burial will be in Graceland Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to a charity of the donor's choice.

Arrangements by Dawson & Wikoff North Chapel, 4020 N. Water St. Decatur, view the online obituary, send condolences, and share memories at www.dawson-wikoff.com.


Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Dec. 29, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
30
Visitation
10:00a.m.
Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home - North Chapel
4020 North Water St., Decatur, IL
Dec
30
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home - North Chapel
4020 North Water St., Decatur, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home - North Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home - North Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
I shall certainly miss my telephone conversations with Joanne over the last several years. She was a very close and dear friend for over 72 years.
Sally Kuny
Friend
December 30, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results