Joe E. "Loco Jo" Snyder

April 20, 1951 - Oct. 2, 2021

DECATUR - Joe E. "Loco Jo" Snyder left this world on October 2, 2021 at home.

Joe was born on April 20, 1951 in Decatur, IL to Harry and Edna Rose Snyder. He served two years in the Navy of the Vietnam War. When returning, He joined the workforce at the Firestone Tire and Rubber Plant in Decatur where he served for 30 years. He made many friends and memories there. He yet again joined an entirely different type of job by driving a school bus, which he did for nearly 20 years. He did enjoy doing that even though at times it could be frustrating. During the same 20 years he also was the custodian for the Mt. Zion Presbyterian Church, where he met some very special people that he thought a lot of.

Joe was a very quick-witted character who gave as good as he got, maybe more.

He loved woodworking and was an all-around handyman than could do anything around the house from plumbing to electrical to tearing down a wall. He could do it all. He was very proud of his weightlifting competitions when he was in his 30's with many trophies to prove that. He loved all of God's creatures, except spiders. He loved watching Animal Planet, history channel, and anything western especially Gunsmoke. He was never without a motorcycle from age 16 until now. He loved riding with others and even by himself. He always said when he was on his Harley with the wind in his hair, he could ride forever.

He leaves behind his beloved best friend and loving wife of 22 years, Nickie, who loved him dearly and will miss him daily; as well as three children: Adriane Collins of Springfield, Kimberly Fickes of Decatur, and Tyler Snyder of Assumption; stepchildren: Brannon Boehm of Effingham, Brian Boehm of Blue Mound, Brooke Tucker of Effingham, and Brent Bohem of Effingham. He hated all those B's; and their spouses. There were eight grandchildren: Clayton, Devin, Ayden, Myles, Keelan, Roman, Kambree, and Arabella; and 12 step-grandchildren: Ava, Brody, Austin, Cole, Alex, Alexa, Sierra, Brayden, Marley, Claire, Carter, and Avery. Holidays were fun! Brother Larry; Sisters: Debbie and Loretta (Bunny); sister-in-law Gail Snyder; special friends: Bridget Winter, Lori Fickes, Clarence Pickering and Lenny Greitman; also many nieces, nephews and friends.

Joel was preceded by his grandparents, parents, brother Jimmy and son Luke. Too many pets to mention are now waiting for him to come play.

By Joe's request, he did not want a funeral service, but the family will receive guests on Saturday, October 9 from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon at the Mt. Zion Presbyterian Church to celebrate the life of Joe with a luncheon following immediately in the church annex. In lieu of flowers, his wish was for family and friends to donate to St. Jude Shriners Hospital, where he was a donor for years, or Macon County Animal Shelter or a shelter of your choosing. The family wishes to extend their heartfelt thanks to the Memorial Home Health organization. They were wonderful including Social worker Whitney, Joe's nurse Cherie and the bereavement team.

Tanzyus Logan Funeral Service and Care is assisting the family. Please send condolences to www.tanzyusloganmemorialpages.com