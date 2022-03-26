Joel Wayne Timmons

July 13, 1947 - March 21, 2022

DECATUR - Joel Wayne Timmons, 74, of Decatur, passed away March 21, 2022, at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana, IL.

Joel was born in Decatur on July 13, 1947, the son of Lewis Wayne and Lavena (Witts) Timmons. He served proudly in the US Army and later devoted his energy to farming and truck driving.

Joel is survived by his children: Angie (Matt) Mahan of Decatur, Ryan Timmons of Decatur, and Matt (Lamia Atasi) Timmons of St. Louis; siblings: Nancy Timmons, Sandy (Tyler) Lyon, Linda Timmons, and Mike (Wanda) Timmons; grandchildren: Zach Chumbley and Rebecca Chumbley; great-grandchild: Meilah Irvin; a host of nieces and nephews and many valued friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers: Tony Timmons and Doug Timmons.

Joe was loved and cherished as a father, brother, grandfather, and friend. He will be greatly missed.

Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home is providing cremation services for Joel. Inurnment in Graceland Cemetery will be at a later date. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.