John P. "Jack" Crane
1940 - 2021
BORN
1940
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Reed Funeral Home - Sullivan
1112 South Hamilton Street
Sullivan, IL

John P. "Jack" Crane

Sept. 24, 1940 - Sept. 8, 2021

SULLIVAN - John P. "Jack" Crane, 80, of Sullivan, passed away at 11:58 p.m. Wednesday, September 8, 2021 in St. Mary's Hospital, Decatur.

Celebration of Life services will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, September 17, 2021 in the Reed Funeral Home, Sullivan with Pastor Grant Wade officiating. Visitation will be on Friday from 10:00 a.m. until service time. Burial will be in the Marrowbone Township Cemetery, Bethany. Memorials are suggested to the donor's choice. Online condolences may be sent to the family at reedfuneralhome.net. The family kindly requests that those attending wear masks and practice social distancing.

Jack was born September 24, 1940 in Decatur the son of Lewis and Diamond (Brown) Crane. He had been a millwright for A.E. Staley for over forty years. After retirement from A.E. Staley he worked for HydroGear in Sullivan for over ten years. He was a member of the Sullivan First Christian Church and he enjoyed woodworking, making clocks and wall hangings. He married Rose Rollinger on January 23, 2003 in Decatur.

Surviving are his wife Rose of Sullivan; children: Russell (Nancy) Maulden of Farmer City, Virgie Walston of Decatur, Ray Maulden of Decatur, Gary Maulden of Altona and Barry (Jeri Lynn) Maulden of Knoxville; brothers: Ron (Jean) Crane of Decatur and Steve (Cathy) Crane of Grand Rivers, KY; sister Karen (George) Montgomery of Minneapolis, MN; sister-in-law Carolyn Crane of Iverniss; seventeen grandchildren; twenty six great-grandchildren; and a great-great-granddaughter.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Lewis, son Michael Maulden, son-in-law Daniel Walston, grandson Jason Maulden and nephew Brian Dean Crane.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
17
Visitation
10:00a.m.
Reed Funeral Home - Sullivan
1112 South Hamilton Street P.O. Box 528, Sullivan, IL
Sep
17
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
Reed Funeral Home - Sullivan
1112 South Hamilton Street P.O. Box 528, Sullivan, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Reed Funeral Home - Sullivan
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I was so sad when I heard that Uncle Jack had passed. I will always remember his smile and laugh. My prayers to Ms Rose, you must be very special lady to have held my uncle´s heart. Angela
Angela Griepenstroh
Family
October 11, 2021
Heartfelt sadness when we learned of Jack's passing.May loving memories and care and love of those around you provide comfort and peace at this sad time. Prayers and hugs David and Anita Gross
David and Anita Gross
Family
September 15, 2021
