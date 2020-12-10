Jack P. "Jack" Dougherty

June 10, 1938 - Nov. 26, 2020

DECATUR - John P. "Jack" Dougherty, Sr., 82, of Decatur entered eternal life on November 26, 2020 (Thanksgiving morning) in the comfort of his home, surrounded by his loving family.

Jack was born on June 10, 1938 in Decatur, IL. the oldest child of John Raymond and Kathryn (Buzan) Dougherty. He graduated from St. Thomas Grade School, St. Teresa High School Class of 1956 and attended Millikin University. He married his high school sweetheart, Sylvia Keck, on December 29, 1956 in St. James Catholic Church and was blessed with almost 64 years of marital happiness.

Survivors include his beloved wife; children Susan Cox (Bill Chaney), John P. Dougherty, Jr. (Tammy Stoneburg and daughters Hannah and Emma), Teresa "Teri" Moroney (Alan) and Katherine "Kathy" Kelley; grandchildren Elyse (Dan) Gadeken, Brandon Moroney, Casey (Monica Burch) Dougherty and Addison Dougherty; great-grandchildren Bailee Gadeken, Lucas and Evan Moroney; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He will be missed and cherished by all who were a part of his wonderful life.

In addition to his parents, Jack was preceded in death by his sister, Kay Dougherty, and brothers David, Sr. and Jim Dougherty.

After his father's death in 1959, in partnership with his brother, Dave, they took over the family business, Dougherty's Super Service Station. For a few years, they owned and operated several full-service gas stations with wrecker service in Decatur. Jack left the family business and was employed as service manager at Neely Pontiac Car Dealership before employment at Firestone where he retired after 29 years.

In retirement, he worked for Moran and Goebel and Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Homes as a funeral assistant and Miles Chevrolet. He loved trains, camping, traveling and cheering for the St. Louis Cardinals, Notre Dame football and St. Teresa football Bulldogs. He and Sylvia enjoyed 20 years of wintering in Mesa, AZ at the Mesa Spirit RV Park where he was President of VEMS (Village Medical Services).

Most closely, he enjoyed being involved in activities surrounded by family and friends whom he treasured. He was known and loved for his friendly smile and generous spirit.

He was an active charter member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church and School, a 50-year retreatant at the White House Jesuit Retreat Center in St. Louis, MO and a member of Sons and Daughters of Ireland. As a proud member of the Knights of Columbus he was a 3rd Degree member of the Darrell W. Beck Council #577, 4th Degree past Faithful Navigator of Very Reverend Jeremiah J. Murphy Assembly #211, and past District Deputy for the Illinois State Council.

Our family would like to extend a special thank you to each and every one who so lovingly shared in the care of Jack, at DMH, Hickory Point Christian Village, St. Mary's Hospital 4th Floor/Covid 19 unit and HSHS Hospice (Too many to name – you know who you are!). We thank you from the bottom of our hearts

Concelebrated Mass of Christian Burial to celebrate Jack's life was 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, December 2, 2020, in Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church; visitation was one-hour prior in the church. Entombment took place in the Star of Hope Mausoleum at Graceland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, family suggests donations to Our Lady of Lourdes, St. Teresa High School or Special Olympics of Illinois.

Moran & Goebel Funeral Home and Cremation Center was in charge of the arrangements.