John J. Brandenburg
1940 - 2020
BORN
1940
DIED
2020

John J. Brandenburg

Jan. 4, 1940 - Nov. 16, 2020

SULLIVAN - John J. Brandenburg, 80, of Sullivan formerly of Shelbyville, passed away Monday, November 16, 2020 in his home.

Funeral services will be held 2:30 PM Thursday, November 19, 2020 at McMullin-Young Funeral Home, Sullivan. Visitation will be held one hour before the services. Face masks are suggested and please practice social distancing for the services. Burial will be in Keller Cemetery, Lovington. Memorials may be made to the Shriners Hospital for Children.

John is survived by his wife, Beverly; son Timothy (Helen) Brandenburg of Bethany; daughter, Angela (Mike) Gossett of Decatur; step-daughters: Cathy (David) Coker of Taylorville and Kimberly (William) Rozanski of Mt. Zion; eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mcmullinyoung.com.


Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
19
Visitation
1:30p.m. - 2:30p.m.
McMullin-Young Funeral Home
503 West Jackson Street, Sullivan, IL 61951
Nov
19
Funeral service
2:30p.m.
McMullin-Young Funeral Home
503 West Jackson Street, Sullivan, IL 61951
Funeral services provided by:
McMullin-Young Funeral Home
