Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Decatur Herald & Review
Decatur Herald & Review Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
John P. Kaigley Jr.
1957 - 2021
BORN
1957
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home - West Wood Street
515 West Wood Street
Decatur, IL

John P. Kaigley, Jr.

June 10, 1957 - June 15, 2021

DECATUR - John P. Kaigley, Jr., 64, of Decatur, IL passed away on Tuesday, June 15, 2021.

A service to honor and celebrate John's life will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at Dawson & Wikoff West Wood Street Funeral Home. The family will receive friends for a time of visitation from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday. John will be laid to rest in Marrowbone Cemetery, Bethany, IL.

John was born on June 10, 1957 in Decatur, IL, the son of John P. Kaigley, Sr. and Bonnie (Stivers) Kaigley. He married Deborah A. Kidwell on November 21, 1983. John was an accomplished musician and a 30-year General Motors Master Technician. His parents started the Rolling Prairie Country Opry in Findlay, IL. As a boy, John was a featured attraction playing his saxophone and guitar. He later moved to Nashville, TN and played on the Ralph Emery Morning Show. John's love for playing lead guitar, lead vocal and saxophone led him to the Baldknobbers in Branson, MO. And he then continued locally for many years. He also enjoyed hunting, competitive trap shooting (previous state champion), woodworking and John was a well-known drag racer in his early years. The love of John's life was his family.

John is survived by his wife, Deborah A. Kaigley of Decatur, IL; children: Michael (Wendy) Wright of Tampa, FL, Melissa Wright of Mesa, AZ, John Shubert, Tammy Shubert and Bonnie Shubert; grandchildren: Sean, Luke, Mylie, Kayleigh, Izzy, Jolea and Jace; sisters: Connie (Rick) Edwards of Decatur, IL and Anne (Erik) Carr of Decatur, IL.

He was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents.

Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.dawson-wikoff.com.


Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Jun. 19, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
22
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home - West Wood Street
515 West Wood Street, Decatur, IL
Jun
22
Service
1:00p.m.
Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home - West Wood Street
515 West Wood Street, Decatur, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home - West Wood Street
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home - West Wood Street.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.