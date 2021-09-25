John Allen Mains

July 21, 1974 - Sept. 13, 2021

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina - John Allen Mains, 47, of Charlotte, NC, formerly of Decatur, IL passed away at 6:34 p.m., Monday, September 13, 2021, in his residence.

A service to celebrate John's life will be held at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, September 29, 2021, at the Mt. Zion Presbyterian Church, Mt. Zion, IL. Burial will be in Point Pleasant Cemetery, Long Creek, IL. Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Mt. Zion, IL is assisting the family. Memorials may be made to Rhodes France Scout Reservation Camp c/o BSA 262 W. Prairie Ave, Decatur, IL 62523 or the Mt. Zion Presbyterian Church, 345 W. Main St., Mt. Zion, IL 62549. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at dawson-wikoff.com.

John was born July 21, 1974, in Decatur, IL, the son of John Patrick and Nancy (Heck) Mains. John graduated from Mt. Zion High School in 1992 and went on to obtain a degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Missouri at Rolla, MO. John lived and worked in the St. Louis, MO, Atlanta, GA and Charlotte, NC areas. John had obtained the rank of Eagle Scout and was active with the Order of the Arrow. He had formerly spent many summers at Rhodes France Scout Reservation in Pana, IL. He enjoyed camping and many outdoor activities and was quite a skilled woodworker.

Surviving is his mother, Nancy Mains of Decatur, IL, and cousins also survive.

John was preceded in death by his father and his grandparents.