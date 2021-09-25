Menu
John William Massey III
1946 - 2021
BORN
1946
DIED
2021

John William Massey, III

June 25, 1946 - Aug. 3, 2021

FORT MYERS, Florida - John William Massey, III Caterpillar retiree, passed away on August 3, 2021 in Ft. Myers, Florida due to complications of Covid-19. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife Connie Marie Massey, son John W. Massey IV, and Grandchildren Nick Massey (Caitlyn) of Lake Wales, Florida, and Mackenzie Massey (Jeff) of Blue Mound, Illinois. He was preceded in Death by his Parents John W. Massey Jr. and Eleanor May Bunzel of Decatur Illinois., and his youngest son Corey Lee Massey of Fort Myers, Florida.

He was a standout athlete and 1965 graduate at MacArthur High school. Drafted in the Army in 1965 where he serviced two years in Hawaii. He became a Christian believer in 1978 becoming a great husband and devoted father. Being an only child, he was a honorable son doting on his parents. Taking care of his mother daily near the end of her life. He was a nearly inseparable companion to his wife of 53 years.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at Life Foursquare Church 2954 W. Ash Ave. Decatur, Il 62526 on Oct 23, 2021 from 1:00-3:00 p.m. Donations are being sent to Teen Challenge of Fort Myers and Joe Garcia Ministries of South Texas.



Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Sep. 25, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
23
Celebration of Life
1:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Life Foursquare Church
2954 W. Ash Ave., Decatur, IL
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
To John´s family, You are in my thoughts and prayers today. John was a great guy. We got hired on at Cat and then drafted at same time. John hauled a few of us home on weekends from Ft. Leonard Wood,Mo. in his 1965 Ford. Have great memories of those days. With deepest sympathy, Jerry T. Cross
Jerry cross
Friend
September 26, 2021
Connie, I am so sorry to hear about Johns passing, growing up with him was the best. RIP John!
Marsha Vandevanter
Friend
September 25, 2021
my sincere sympathy to all of you. Connie. May the Lord place an umbrella of Himself over you and guide you through this valley comforting you each step of the way. John a son your dad was proud of. You have a great inheritance. May you be strengthened also as you reflect on the great times you had with your dad. Nick too. You are good example of your grandparents and parents influence for Jesus. May you experience love snd peace with joy in your journeys.
Jeane Whiteside
Friend
September 25, 2021
