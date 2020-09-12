John Richard "Jack" Heneberry

APRIL 9, 1926 - SEPT. 9, 2020

MACON - John Richard "Jack" Heneberry, 94, of Macon, passed away at 2:45 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 9, 2020 in the Moweaqua Rehab and Nursing Home.

A Funeral Mass will be held Monday September 14, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church with visitation one hour before the service with Fr. Joseph Molloy as celebrant. He will be laid to rest in South Macon Township Cemetery. Tanzyus Logan Funeral Service and Care in charge of arrangements.

Jack was born, April 9, 1926 near Bethany, son of Will and Mary (Bresnan) Heneberry. He married Betty Bromley on Feb. 10, 1951. She preceded him in death on April 20, 2001. He was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church and the American Legion Post 72 of Macon. He enjoyed playing cards, fishing, singing, playing the ukulele, and visiting with friends and relatives.

He graduated from Bethany High school in the class of 1944. He then joined the Merchant Marines until the end of WW II. He returned to work with his father on the farm. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He worked 28 years as a letter carrier at the U.S. Post office in Decatur and later worked at Decatur Auto Auction.

He is survived by his son, John B. (Karen) Heneberry of Moweaqua; brother, Dave (Liz) and Don (Joan) both of Pennsylvania; step granddaughters: Danelle Kuhn and Crystal Kenyon, many step great-grandchildren and many step great-great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews; special friend, Caroline Wayne, and special niece and neighbor, Terri Weikle; brother-in-law, Wallis "Bud" and Judy Bromley; and sister-in-law, Alice Heneberry.

He was preceded in death by his parents, sister, Allane (Louis) Larivriere, and brother William "Bill" Heneberry.

Memorial Contributions to Holy Family Church or American Legion Post 72 Macon.

