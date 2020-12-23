Menu
John William Stubblefield
1940 - 2020
BORN
1940
DIED
2020

John William Stubblefield

Oct. 20, 1940 - Dec. 19, 2020

ST. LOUIS, Missouri -

John William Stubblefield died Saturday, December 19, 2020, in St. Louis, MO. Born October 20, 1940, in Decatur, IL, he was the son of John Herald Stubblefield and Florence (Chrysler) Stubblefield.

John was respected for his incredible work ethic as he built Mr. John's Schools of Cosmetology, Nails and Esthetics into a business that blessed many students over its 50 years. John's other passion was capturing images of trains as a continuation of his first job working for the railroad. John was a gifted storyteller and his dodging railroad security in order to capture pictures of engines was the stuff of legend.

John was a leader and an avid volunteer. He served in various capacities within the Boy Scouts of America and the Jaycees. At his Church, Heartland Community Church, he served on dozens of mission trips and, as well, led several volunteer teams. In the hairdressing industry, John served the Illinois Hairdressers Association with multiple terms as President.

John is survived by his wife, Kathy and his children: Kristi (Steve) Long, Jeff Stubblefield, Lisa (Art) Rich, Stacy (Chad) Benjamin; his stepdaughters: Shelley (Jamie) Mansfield, Sarah Farrier; and stepson, Clint (Vicki) Farrier; his grandchildren; nieces; nephews; and perhaps most importantly, his dog, Mr. Cuddles.

A memorial service is tentatively being planned for the spring. In the meantime, John would want everyone to cheer for the Illini, respect the railroad, know Jesus, and love family.


Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Dec. 23, 2020.
It's still hard to believe your gone. Hopefully you found what you prayed for. I so wish you were here to talk to. Miss you Mr. John
Liz
Friend
October 12, 2021
He passed near same time I lost my mom. Kathy, I've got a few memories of you that began in 89. My heart goes out even tho we know he is at peace. My condolences to you.
Gen Baum
School
May 27, 2021
I love you and you taught me alot
Lyne Netterville
Friend
January 6, 2021
Kathy and family, so sorry for your loss, but rejoice in knowing John is in the presence of Jesus. We enjoyed being in the mission field with John and loved to hear his stories. He will be missed by many. Prayers for comfort and peace during this time of sorrow.
Michelle & Scott Williams
December 27, 2020
Have known John since childhood and my wife Carolee was a student of his.
Herbert L Pugsley
December 26, 2020
Kristi and family. Donna and I are so very sad for your loss. Your Dad was always so friendly and easy to talk to. Do to the Covid situation I was somewhat concerned at Steve's Retirement Celebration last March when John came up to me all smiles with his hand extended to shake hands and said "Hi Dale, great to see you." Covid was quickly forgotten as we engaged in what would be our last conversation. Donna and I did not have the opportunity to see John often but always enjoyed the time with him. Our thoughts and prayers to you and your family.
Dale and Donna Long
December 24, 2020
Kathy and family, so very sorry for your loss of such a kind man. Amy always spoke highly of you and John. Peace and blessings cover you.
Brenda Sargeant
December 23, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers are with you Kathy and Family.
Nichole Carlson (Larry)
Friend
December 23, 2020
What a wonderful legacy Mr. John has left you. Our hearts and prayers are with you in this time of loss. May the Lord and sweet memories comfort you at this difficult time. We mourn, but with hope. Blessings to you all.
Jan Dial
December 23, 2020
Our heart is with you Kathy and all your family. He truly was a gentle giant. Much love.
Carl & Kathy Hughes
December 23, 2020
Kathy and family, I am sorry to read of John's passing. He and I were related, possibly as second or third cousins. I don't think either of us knew. John was almost an institution in Decatur with his business, Mr. John's School of Cosmetology. Sincerely, Allen Fagin.
Allen Fagin
December 23, 2020
Stacy and family. We were very sorry to learn of your dad's death. We spent many yrs in Jaycees with him. He was a w onderful person who will definitely be missed by all who knew and loved him.
Linda Henkel
December 23, 2020
My thoughts and prayers to Kathy and family.
Cindy Hays
December 23, 2020
I studied under John in Decatur School of Beauty Culture back in 1964/65. He was a great man, so sorry for your loss. Give my sympathy to your family.
Alverna Settle
December 23, 2020
Prayers and Hugs to the family. R.I.P Mr. John. aka Big guy.
Cindy Griswold. Aka Red
December 23, 2020
Dear Kathy and family,, I am so very, very sorry for your loss Kathy and family. My heart and prayers go out to you all. When Amy told me that John passed away and after my sad feeing for you, the first thing I thought was I bet Delmar was one of his first friends that greeted John in heaven. I know how much Delmar thought of John and remember the fun he had at the ballgames and going to your cabin. I remember seeing pictures and his love for MR Cuddles on Facebook. I can´t imagine how much John will be missed. He was such a fun and respected God loving man. I´m sure God greeted him with `Well done, my good and faithful servant´ when he entered heavens gates. Sending love sympathy and a hug to you Kathy. I pray all your happy memories with John will bring you peace. Love, Linda Cox
Linda Cox
December 23, 2020
