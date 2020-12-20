Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Decatur Herald & Review
Decatur Herald & Review Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Johnnie B. Skelton Jr.
1941 - 2020
BORN
1941
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes - Decatur
2827 N. Oakland Ave.
Decatur, IL

Johnnie B. Skelton, Jr.

October 5, 1941 - Dec. 22, 2020

DECATUR - Johnnie B. Skelton, Jr., 79, of Decatur, IL, passed away December 18, 2020, at Imboden Creek Nursing Home in Decatur.

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM, Tuesday, December 22, 2020, at East Park Baptist Church, Decatur, with visitation one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in Macon County Memorial Park, Harristown, IL. Due to current mitigations, crowd size will be limited, masks will be required and all CDC guidance will be followed.

Memorials may be made to East Park Baptist Church.

Johnnie was born October 5, 1941, in Decatur, IL, the son of Johnnie B., Sr. and Dorthea (Harlan) Skelton . He married Loretta Sue Lientz on December 30, 1961 in Decatur, IL. She preceded him in death on April 15, 2019.

Johnnie was a tire builder for Firestone and a member of East Park Baptist Church.

He is survived by his son, Harley Joe Skelton, Sr. of Decatur, IL; and daughter, Tina Kelly (Jeff Wilkens) of Abilene, KS; grandchildren: Harley Joe Skelton, Jr. and Jeffrey Ryan Kelly (Cheyenne); sisters: Tonia Richardson of Shelbyville, IL and Sherry Summar (Thomas) of Virginia; and sister-in-law, Mary Skelton of Mt. Zion, IL. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Loretta, and brother Steve.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.


Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Dec. 20, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
22
Visitation
10:00a.m.
East Park Baptist Church
Decatur, IL
Dec
22
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Imboden Creek Nursing Home
Decatur, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes - Decatur
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.