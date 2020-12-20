Johnnie B. Skelton, Jr.

October 5, 1941 - Dec. 22, 2020

DECATUR - Johnnie B. Skelton, Jr., 79, of Decatur, IL, passed away December 18, 2020, at Imboden Creek Nursing Home in Decatur.

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM, Tuesday, December 22, 2020, at East Park Baptist Church, Decatur, with visitation one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in Macon County Memorial Park, Harristown, IL. Due to current mitigations, crowd size will be limited, masks will be required and all CDC guidance will be followed.

Memorials may be made to East Park Baptist Church.

Johnnie was born October 5, 1941, in Decatur, IL, the son of Johnnie B., Sr. and Dorthea (Harlan) Skelton . He married Loretta Sue Lientz on December 30, 1961 in Decatur, IL. She preceded him in death on April 15, 2019.

Johnnie was a tire builder for Firestone and a member of East Park Baptist Church.

He is survived by his son, Harley Joe Skelton, Sr. of Decatur, IL; and daughter, Tina Kelly (Jeff Wilkens) of Abilene, KS; grandchildren: Harley Joe Skelton, Jr. and Jeffrey Ryan Kelly (Cheyenne); sisters: Tonia Richardson of Shelbyville, IL and Sherry Summar (Thomas) of Virginia; and sister-in-law, Mary Skelton of Mt. Zion, IL. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Loretta, and brother Steve.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.