Rev. Jon Edward Cockrel
Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home
70 Jon Street
Metropolis, IL

Rev. Jon Edward Cockrel

Nov. 20, 1941 - June 8, 2021

METROPOLIS - Rev. Jon Edward Cockrel, 79, of Metropolis, went peacefully into the arms of his Lord on June 8, 2021, at the Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center in Paducah, KY from complications following a stroke.

Rev. Cockrel served as minister at Warrensburg UMC for six years and chaplain at Decatur Memorial Hospital for nearly 18 years.

A visitation with family will be held at the First United Methodist Church in Metropolis Sunday, June 13, 2021 from 5-8:00 p.m. The funeral service will be held at the church on Monday, June 14, 2021 at 11:00 a.m., with burial to follow at Metropolis Memorial Gardens.

Arrangements are entrusted to Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Homes. For more information or to leave a condolence, please visit www.aikinsfarmer-millerfh.com.


Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Chris Loveall
Work
June 25, 2021
