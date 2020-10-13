Joseph L. Fleming

Sept. 6, 1947 - Oct. 10, 2020

MOUNT ZION - Joseph L. Fleming, 73, of Mount Zion passed away on Saturday, October 10, 2020.

Born September 6, 1947, in Pana, IL, the son of John and Irene (Kramer) Fleming. Joe was a Veteran of the US Army and served in the Vietnam War as a Sergeant and was a Purple Heart recipient. He married Teri M. Gist on November 7, 1970 in Decatur, IL. Joe worked for Firestone in Decatur, IL for 30 years and then owned a heating/air conditioning and appliance repair business. Joe enjoyed his winter travels to Texas, the Chicago Cubs, a peach margarita, and spending time with his grandchildren. He could fix or build just about anything and was always willing to lend a hand to anyone who needed help.

Survivors include his wife, Teri; children: Kileigh (Daniel) Guido, Damian (Kayla) Fleming; grandchildren: Elliette Guido, McKinley Guido, and Macklin Fleming. Predeceased by his parents and son, Brandon T. Fleming.

Private graveside services with military honors conducted by the Macon County Honor Guard will be held at St. Isidore Cemetery. Per Joe's wishes, a celebration of life party will be hosted for all who wish to attend but at a later date due to COVID-19 concerns at this time. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or Paralyzed Veterans of America.

Arrangements by Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, 105 W. Main St. Mt. Zion, view the online obituary, send condolences, and share memories at www.dawson-wikoff.com.