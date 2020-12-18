Joseph Opitz

May 14, 1942 - Dec. 15, 2020

ASSUMPTION - Joseph Opitz, 78, of Assumption died suddenly on December 15, 2020 at Kindred Hospital in Peoria, Illinois.

Papa Joe, as he was known to his grandsons, was an incredible thinker, brilliant craftsman, and loving and supportive grandfather. During his time as an English teacher at MacArthur High School in Decatur, he served as the chair of the English Department, and chief negotiator for the Decatur Education Association. Joe was especially fond of English literature. Joe grew up in St. Louis, and met his wife of over 50 years during their high school years. He went to school to be a draftsman, but later decided to become a teacher. He served as a member of the United States Army, and was proud to have served. He taught many terrific students during his teaching days, and worked tirelessly for them. He believed wholeheartedly in the public school concept, and believed that education should not be reserved for a chosen few. His students would say that his classes were difficult, but worth it.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Shirley; his brother, Glenn; and his mother, Hazel.

He is survived by his son, Rob who resides near Atlanta, GA. He leaves behind a loving daughter-in-law, Stacie; two incredible grandsons: Michael and Zachary; two sisters; and four brothers. Joe will be missed terribly by all who knew him, and will not be forgotten.

The family would like to thank Kindred Hospital in Peoria for their exquisite care, and most especially, Robin, Tommie, Teresa, Amanda, Dr. Ahmad, and Michelle. You are truly a credit to medicine.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in memory of Joe to the Decatur Public Schools foundation at http://www.dps61.org/foundation.