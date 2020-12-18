Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Decatur Herald & Review
Decatur Herald & Review Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Joseph Opitz

Joseph Opitz

May 14, 1942 - Dec. 15, 2020

ASSUMPTION - Joseph Opitz, 78, of Assumption died suddenly on December 15, 2020 at Kindred Hospital in Peoria, Illinois.

Papa Joe, as he was known to his grandsons, was an incredible thinker, brilliant craftsman, and loving and supportive grandfather. During his time as an English teacher at MacArthur High School in Decatur, he served as the chair of the English Department, and chief negotiator for the Decatur Education Association. Joe was especially fond of English literature. Joe grew up in St. Louis, and met his wife of over 50 years during their high school years. He went to school to be a draftsman, but later decided to become a teacher. He served as a member of the United States Army, and was proud to have served. He taught many terrific students during his teaching days, and worked tirelessly for them. He believed wholeheartedly in the public school concept, and believed that education should not be reserved for a chosen few. His students would say that his classes were difficult, but worth it.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Shirley; his brother, Glenn; and his mother, Hazel.

He is survived by his son, Rob who resides near Atlanta, GA. He leaves behind a loving daughter-in-law, Stacie; two incredible grandsons: Michael and Zachary; two sisters; and four brothers. Joe will be missed terribly by all who knew him, and will not be forgotten.

The family would like to thank Kindred Hospital in Peoria for their exquisite care, and most especially, Robin, Tommie, Teresa, Amanda, Dr. Ahmad, and Michelle. You are truly a credit to medicine.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in memory of Joe to the Decatur Public Schools foundation at http://www.dps61.org/foundation.



Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Dec. 18, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
6 Entries
Joe Opitz was my favorite teacher at MacArthur in the 1970s. And such a great sense of humor. I thought of Mr. Opitz every time I saw Chevy Chase on SNL. Just reminded me of him. So sorry for your loss.
Frank Vallas
December 30, 2020
My most sincere condolences Rob, to you and your family. Remembering Joe fondly for all the fun and educational visits we had over the years. My family sends love and comfort
Matt John
Friend
December 28, 2020
We are so sorry for your loss. Your dad was an amazing man and influenced so many students. May you always be inspired by his memory and the life he lived.
Ruggiero Family
December 20, 2020
We have many happy memories of our days with Joe and Shirley: camping, vacations, boating, high school and college days. We loved them and will always miss them.
Larry and Myra
December 20, 2020
Rob, your father influenced a lot of people over the years. I was one of them and his teaching style lives on through me now that I´m an educator. Class of `75 & `77
Stan and Karran Drake
December 20, 2020
I had Mr. Opitz for English back in 1980 at MacArthur. He was a great teacher. I am sorry for your family's loss.
Ann McCauley
December 18, 2020
Showing 1 - 6 of 6 results