Joseph Clifton Penne

Feb. 2, 1931 - Dec. 9, 2020

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas - Joseph Clifton Penne, 89, died peacefully in his Corpus Christi, Texas home on December 9, 2020.

A longtime resident of Decatur, Joe was a reporter for the Herald and Review early in his journalism career. He later worked in corporate communications for Mueller Co. and Caterpillar Inc. He was an editor in the Public Affairs Department of Caterpillar for two decades until his retirement in 1993.

Joe and his wife, Mary Lou, were members of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church until 2005, when they moved to Corpus Christi. While in Decatur, Joe coached youth basketball and baseball and was active in a variety of civic and community organizations, including SCORE and United Way. He was an avid tennis player who could be found regularly at the Decatur Athletic Club.

Born in Waterloo, Iowa, Joe graduated from Sacred Heart High School and attended Iowa State Teacher's College before joining the U.S. Navy in 1951. After four years in service working on the base newspaper, he returned to Iowa and graduated from The University of Iowa, receiving his Journalism degree.

Joe married Mary Lou Condon in 1957 and together raised their three children in Decatur. He is survived by daughters: Julie Penne (Pierre Meunier) of Fischer, TX and Sara Penne Villarreal of Corpus Christi; daughter-in-law, LaRinda Penne of Parkville, MO; and four grandchildren: Kaitlyn and Harry J. Villarreal of Corpus Christi and Brett and Ryan Penne of Parkville. Joe also leaves many cherished nieces, nephews, extended family members and treasured friends, many in Decatur. He is preceded in death by his wife, Mary Lou; son, Joe; parents, Paul and Laura Penne; and sister, Helen Ladd.

Joe loved all sports and closely followed his beloved Iowa Hawkeyes, Chicago Cubs, Houston Astros, Chicago Bears and Kansas City Chiefs. He loved gardening, working crosswords and walking on the beach near his adopted Texas home.

Joe's life will be celebrated with a funeral Mass at St. Pius X Catholic Church in Corpus Christi on Thursday, December 17, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. A broadcast of the Mass will be available on the St. Pius X Facebook page.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a contribution to St. Pius X, the Mother Teresa Shelter or a local charity of your choice.