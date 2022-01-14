Joseph Edward "Joe" Provost

March 19, 1948 - Jan. 11, 2022

PARIS, Tennessee - Joseph Edward "Joe" Provost, age 73, of Paris, TN, died Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at Henry County Medical Center in Paris.

He retired in 2003 from Caterpillar where he worked for many years in security and quality control as a painter and a welder. He enjoyed golfing, hunting, fishing, and going to church. Joe loved watching his grandchildren play sports and attending their activities. He was a member of Dresden Pentecostal Church in Dresden, TN.

Joe was born March 19, 1948, in Franklinton, LA, Washington Parish to the late Ethel Provost and the late Hilda Corkern Provost.

He is survived by his son, Marcus (Nicole) Provost of Danville, IL; his daughter, Dayna (Mark) Arnett of Hammond, IL; one sister, Judy Wheat of TX; one brother, Garland Provost of LA; three grandchildren: Marcus "Deuce" Provost II, Palyn Provost, and Gracelyn Arnett; and his significant other, Teresa Fuentes and children of Paris.

In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by one sister, Hershe Oliver; and one brother, Allen Provost.

Arrangements are being handled by Ridgeway Funeral Home, 201 Dunlap Street/PO Box 788, Paris, TN, 38242. Visitation will be Sunday, January 16, 2022, from 12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. at Ridgeway Funeral Home, with the funeral service beginning at 2:00 p.m. at Ridgeway Funeral Home.

Cremation will follow the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Joe's memory to the charity of your choice.