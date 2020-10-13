Joseph Vernon Keck

Aug. 2, 1939 - Oct. 11, 2020

DECATUR - Joseph Vernon Keck, 81, of Decatur, passed away on October 11, 2020 peacefully at his home.

Joe was born on August 2, 1939 in Decatur to Thomas and Beata Keck. On June 24, 1967, he married Lynn Phinney at St. James Catholic Church. They celebrated 53 happy years of marriage.

Joe is survived by his wife Lynn; daughter Jodi (Chris) Garner; son James (Sharen) Keck; grandchildren: Lauren and Katharine Garner, and Emily and Nolan Keck; sisters: Virginia Thompson; Sylvia (Jack) Dougherty; Marilyn (Tom) Dechant; Cathy Tokarz and Jean Reed; brothers: Tom Keck, Jr; Jim (Dorothy) Keck; Don (Peggy) Keck; Bill (Sue) Keck; and John (Deanne) Keck. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Bob Keck and sisters Betty Ross and Carolyn Lookabaugh.

Joe was an Army Veteran and was stationed in Germany. He retired from Mueller Co in 2001 after 43 years of employment. A skilled carpenter, he built his own home and renovated rental properties.

Joe loved boating, waterskiing, and camping with his family. He also loved going to St. Louis Cardinals and Illini games.

The family would like to thank DMH Hospice Care, St. Mary's Cancer Care Center, and family and friends who made it possible for Joe to remain in his home.

Services to celebrate Joe's life will be held at a later date. Cremation rites have been accorded to Joe. Donations in his name may be made to the Alzheimer's Association.

The family of Joseph Keck has entrusted Moran & Goebel Funeral Home and Cremation Services with Joe's final arrangements.