Joyce Marie Black

Dec. 17, 1942 - Dec. 5, 2020

OREANA - Joyce Marie Black, 77 of Oreana, IL passed away 6:21 PM December 5, 2020 at Decatur Memorial Hospital, Decatur, IL.

No services are planned at this time. Calvert Funeral Home, Argenta, IL assisted the family with cremation rites.

Memorials may be directed to American Cancer Society.

Joyce was born December 17, 1942 in Chambersburg, PA the daughter of Gerald and Pauline (Hawbaker) Jones. She married Larry Black in Maryland.

Survivors include her husband, Larry Black, Oreana, IL; Children, Tracey Griffith, Ephrata, PA; Jacob Black, Oreana, IL.

Joyce was preceded in death by her Parents and one son, Michael Griffith.

Joyce had worked at Bubbs Bootery, Hanover, PA and when the family moved to Oreana she worked at Target, Sears and Staples. Joyce enjoyed camping, boating and nature walks.

