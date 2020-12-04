Joyce Evelyn Davis

Feb. 17, 1926 - Nov. 25, 2020

DECATUR - Joyce Evelyn Davis, 94, of Decatur, IL passed away on Wednesday, November 25, 2020.

A private family service will be held. Dawson & Wikoff West Wood Street Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Joyce will be laid to rest in Hall Cemetery, Blue Mound.

Joyce was born on February 17, 1926 in Christian County, IL, the daughter of Shelby and Marie (Petzel) Himstedt. She married E. Edward Davis on August 17, 1956. He preceded her in death in December of 1993. Joyce was a volunteer for Decatur Memorial Hospital Auxiliary.

Joyce is survived by her son, Steven E. (Jennifer) Davis of Greensboro, GA; brother, Haldon G. Himstedt of Decatur, IL; grandchildren: Steven Davis, Jr., Christine (Davis) Rule, Scott Davis, Kimberly Davis, Eric Davis, Kasey Petrea, Shelby Davis and eight great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents and husband.

