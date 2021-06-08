Menu
Joyce Annette Hilyard
1955 - 2021
BORN
1955
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Cremation Society of Mid Illinois
905 S 5th St
Pekin, IL

Joyce Annette Hilyard (Jiles)

Oct. 23, 1955 - April 20, 2021

EDWARDS - Joyce Annette Hilyard (Jiles) of Edwards, IL passed away on April 20, 2021 at UnityPoint Health Methodist in Peoria.

She was born October 23, 1955 in Decatur, IL to Jim Jiles and Juanita Shepherd Jiles.

She is survived by her husband, Dave Engfer; three sons: Ryan, Aric, and Justin; two grandchildren: Addyson and Grayson; parents, Jim Jiles and Juanita Dale; and six siblings: Carol, Mike, Steve, Jenna, Jeff, and Lynn.

She loves spending time outdoors, sitting around a bonfire, playing with her grandkids, and was an excellent violin player. She had the most infectious and recognizable laugh and the best whistle on earth. She was the kindest and most thoughtful person around. She is loved and will be sorely missed.

Cremation has been accorded and no services will be held.

The Cremation Society of Mid-Illinois Co. Pekin/Peoria is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made at csmico.com.

Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Jun. 8, 2021.
Funeral services provided by:
Cremation Society of Mid Illinois
Sponsored by Cremation Society of Mid Illinois.
I am so sorry to hear of Joyce passing. She was a wonderful lady and I know she will be missed deeply! May your memories give you love and comfort.
Carol Good
Friend
July 1, 2021
Joyce was a wonderful daughter. She was a good mother & grandmother & enjoyed life. She played the violin beautifully, loved people & enjoyed cooking. She was raised by her mother & step-father Alan Dale who preceded Joyce in death 3-6-2003. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Juanita Dale
Mother
June 12, 2021
