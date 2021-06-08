Joyce Annette Hilyard (Jiles)

Oct. 23, 1955 - April 20, 2021

EDWARDS - Joyce Annette Hilyard (Jiles) of Edwards, IL passed away on April 20, 2021 at UnityPoint Health Methodist in Peoria.

She was born October 23, 1955 in Decatur, IL to Jim Jiles and Juanita Shepherd Jiles.

She is survived by her husband, Dave Engfer; three sons: Ryan, Aric, and Justin; two grandchildren: Addyson and Grayson; parents, Jim Jiles and Juanita Dale; and six siblings: Carol, Mike, Steve, Jenna, Jeff, and Lynn.

She loves spending time outdoors, sitting around a bonfire, playing with her grandkids, and was an excellent violin player. She had the most infectious and recognizable laugh and the best whistle on earth. She was the kindest and most thoughtful person around. She is loved and will be sorely missed.

Cremation has been accorded and no services will be held.

The Cremation Society of Mid-Illinois Co. Pekin/Peoria is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made at csmico.com.

