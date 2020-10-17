Menu
Juanita Mae Chaney

DECATUR - Juanita Mae Chaney, 89 of Decatur, passed away at 9:54 p.m. on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at her home sur-rounded by her family.

Services to celebrate Juanita's life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at the Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home. Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Monday evening. Interment will follow at Camp Butler National Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the Mt. Zion Presbyterian Church or to St. Jude.

Please visit gracelandfairlawn.com for the extended obituary.


Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Oct. 17, 2020.
