Juanita J. Beeson Sweeney Tuley

March 9, 1926 - June 8, 2021

DECATUR - Juanita J. Beeson Sweeney Tuley, 95, of Decatur, IL, passed away Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at her daughter's home.

Funeral services will be 12:00 noon, Friday, June 11, 2021, at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur, IL, with visitation one hour prior to service time at the funeral home. Burial will be in Lake Bank Cemetery, Latham, IL.

Juanita was born March 9, 1926, in Springfield, IL, the daughter of William and Maude (Reynolds) Haensel. She married Paul F. Beeson, later she married Jack Sweeney, and most recently Lowell "Ray" Tuley. All three have preceded her in death.

Juanita worked at Staley, the Illiopolis Ordinance Plant, her son's furniture store - Harristown Depot and as a clerk at Kmart. She was very talented and enjoyed sewing, gardening, drawing, working with stained glass and creating floral arrangements.

She is survived by her daughters: Christine Millen of Baltimore, MD, Shirley Jean (Bill) Kirby of Decatur, Ilah Mae (Ron) Matheny of Knoxville, TN, Carol Reedy of Decatur.

She was preceded in death by her three husbands, son Paul, Jr., and baby Jackie Lee Beeson.

