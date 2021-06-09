Menu
Juanita J. Beeson Sweeney Tuley
FUNERAL HOME
Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes - Decatur
2827 N. Oakland Ave.
Decatur, IL

Juanita J. Beeson Sweeney Tuley

March 9, 1926 - June 8, 2021

DECATUR - Juanita J. Beeson Sweeney Tuley, 95, of Decatur, IL, passed away Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at her daughter's home.

Funeral services will be 12:00 noon, Friday, June 11, 2021, at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur, IL, with visitation one hour prior to service time at the funeral home. Burial will be in Lake Bank Cemetery, Latham, IL.

Juanita was born March 9, 1926, in Springfield, IL, the daughter of William and Maude (Reynolds) Haensel. She married Paul F. Beeson, later she married Jack Sweeney, and most recently Lowell "Ray" Tuley. All three have preceded her in death.

Juanita worked at Staley, the Illiopolis Ordinance Plant, her son's furniture store - Harristown Depot and as a clerk at Kmart. She was very talented and enjoyed sewing, gardening, drawing, working with stained glass and creating floral arrangements.

She is survived by her daughters: Christine Millen of Baltimore, MD, Shirley Jean (Bill) Kirby of Decatur, Ilah Mae (Ron) Matheny of Knoxville, TN, Carol Reedy of Decatur.

She was preceded in death by her three husbands, son Paul, Jr., and baby Jackie Lee Beeson.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.


Funeral services provided by:
Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes - Decatur
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My condolences to the family of Juanita . Went to school with Christina. Get in touch while you are in town. Living at 10 Brownlow Drive. I work Friday and can´t come to the funeral.
Ermalane (Boren) Chatham
June 9, 2021
