Judith Elma Beaman

CLINTON - Judith Elma Beaman, 85 of Clinton, IL died Monday November 16, 2020 in her residence.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions a private family service will be held. Memorials may be made to DMH Hospice.

Tanzyus-Logan Funeral Service and Care is assisting the family with the arrangements.

Please sign the family guestbook at www.tanzyusloganmemorialpages.com.