Judith Lynn Larson
1938 - 2021
BORN
1938
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Calvert Funeral Home Clinton Chapel
201 South Center Street
Clinton, IL

Judith Lynn (Hagebush) Larson

August 1, 1938 - March 9, 2021

CLINTON - Judith Lynn (Hagebush) Larson, 82 of Clinton, IL formerly of Decatur, IL passed away at 10:48 AM March 9, 2021 at Decatur Memorial Hospital, Decatur, IL.

Services will be 11:00 AM Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at the Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton, IL with Allison Hitchings and Bishop Mark Du Bois officiating. Graveside services will be 1:00 PM Thursday, March 18, 2021 at Riverside Cemetery, Newton, IL. The family requests the wearing of face masks at services.

Memorials may be directed to the St. John's Episcopal Church, Decatur, IL or Encore Developmental Services, Clinton, IL.

Judith was born August 1, 1938 in Tuscola, IL the daughter of Willard Lister and Marilynn (Isley) Hagebush. She married David Larson in 1960 in Macon County, IL. She later married Donald Williams in 1968 in Cook County, IL.

Survivors include her children: Chris (Ellen) Larson, San Marcos, CA; Tim (Debbie) Larson, Savoy, IL; Rachel Emery, Clinton, IL; and Nanette Larson, Peoria, IL; six grandchildren: Hannah Emery; Michaela (Devane) Amala; Jason (McKenna) Kitson; Sarah Emery; Levi Kitson; Naomi Emery, and one great granddaughter, Adeline Amala.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Judith was a 1960 Summa Cum Laude Graduate of Millikin University where she was a member of Pi Beta Phi Sorority. She was also a lifelong member St. John's Episcopal Church in Decatur.

Online condolences may be made at www.calvertmemorial.com.


Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Mar. 13, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
17
Service
11:00a.m.
Calvert Funeral Home Clinton Chapel
201 South Center Street, Clinton, IL
Mar
18
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Riverside Cemetery
Newton, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Calvert Funeral Home Clinton Chapel
